Lux went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Pirates.

Lux walked and stole second in the fourth inning. It was his first stolen base attempt since April 17, and it was his third theft of the year. The 24-year-old is now 0-for-5 in his last two games, dropping his slash line to .263/.346/.336 for the season. He's posted a home run, 12 RBI, 28 runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 156 plate appearances, maintaining a regular role in the lineup with playing time at second base and in left field lately.