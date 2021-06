Lux went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Cubs.

Lux walked in the second inning and scored on Zach McKinstry's grand slam. Also, he stole second base in the fifth inning for his second steal of the season. Prior to Sunday, Lux was hitless in his last seven games. This season, he is slashing .230/.312/.361 with six home runs, 32 RBI and 34 runs in 260 plate appearances.