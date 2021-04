Lux went 1-for-4 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's victory over Colorado.

The 23-year-old led off the seventh inning with his second triple in as many games and subsequently crossed the plate on Corey Seager's single. Lux has started each of the Dodgers' first three contests this season, going 5-for-13 with a pair of RBI along with the two triples. He appears locked in as the team's everyday second baseman.