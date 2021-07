Lux went 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice in Sunday's 5-1 win over Washington.

The 23-year-old notched his first three-hit performance of the season in the win and collected his second double in as many games. Lux is batting only .237 this season but has started to pick things up, going 6-for-18 (.333) with four runs and two stolen bases over his past six games.