Lux went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in a 7-1 win over the Nationals on Wednesday.

Lux's three-hit performance against the Nationals punctuated his red-hot July. The 24-year-old second baseman has an OPS of 1.004 this month and is in the midst of a breakout season. His 2.8 Fangraphs WAR is equal to Pete Alonso's and a touch higher than those of Kyle Tucker and Vladimir Guerrero. Lux also has a BABIP of .363 so it is worth watching to see if his numbers regress over the remainder of the season.