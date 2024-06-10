Lux went 3-for-4 with a steal and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees.

Lux put together his first three-hit effort of the season while also tallying his third steal of the year. Despite the three base hits, Lux was unable to drive anyone home and remains with just one RBI since May 19. He also hasn't homered since May 7 and has just four extra-base hits since May 22. The 26-year-old is still looking to find some more consistency at the dish, and is now slashing .216/.268/.292 with 13 RBI, 18 runs and a 12:40 BB:K in 183 plate appearances.