Lux went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Mets.

Lux provided a spark for the Dodgers Tuesday as he knocked in Mookie Betts and Max Muncy with a base hit in the third inning to give the team the lead and then provided a much-needed insurance run with an RBI infield single in the seventh. The three RBI effort was the youngster's first of the season and brings his season-long total to 42. Lux missed a few games recently due to a neck issue but has otherwise played regularly for manager Dusty Baker's squad and owns a healthy .296/.372/.434 slash line on the season.