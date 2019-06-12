Lux went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI for Double-A Tulsa on Wednesday.

Lux led off the game with a long ball before adding a two-run shot in the fifth inning to give him 13 homers on the season. He's been mashing all season for the Drillers, as this performance gives him a .305/.359/.538 slash line through 223 at-bats. He doesn't have much left to prove in Double-A, so a move to Triple-A Oklahoma City could be in the cards for the 21-year-old infielder at some point this summer.