Lux underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ACL and LCL in his right knee, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lux suffered both injuries when he took an awkward step while running the bases in a Cactus League game on Feb. 27. He'll spend the entire 2023 season in recovery mode, spoiling what many thought might be a breakout campaign for the 25-year-old. Miguel Rojas is expected to open as the primary shortstop for the Dodgers, with Chris Taylor also getting some reps there.