Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Lux is currently undergoing an MRI on his right knee, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Roberts also confirmed that the injury was to his knee, and not to his ankle or another part of his lower body. The injury occurred on Monday in the sixth inning against the Padres while he was sliding into third base, and he was unable to place any weight on his leg before being carted off the field. Roberts also mentioned that the infielder "heard something pop," before the exit. It seems very likely that Lux is going to miss time, but there likely won't be an update on Lux until after the results of the imaging are checked by the club.