Lux has been staying sharp during MLB's hiatus by working out at a friend's gym and taking batting practice at his high school field, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lux has been slowed but not stopped by the suspension of play as he continues to work out for about two hours per day in order to stay ready for a potential resumption of play. When he isn't able to make the long drive to the gym (his friend has lent Lux a key so that he can work out alone) or hit outdoors (Lux lives in Wisconsin, where April can include harsh weather), the 22-year-old works out using dumbbells in a makeshift home gym. While Lux is not guaranteed to make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, he's expected to play a major role on the squad at some point during the 2020 campaign.