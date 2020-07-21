Lux was optioned by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

In somewhat of a surprising move, the highly-talented young infielder won't be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day roster. The 22-year-old didn't do a ton in his 23-game debut last season, hitting a modest .240/.305/.400, but it's not clear that he has anything left to prove in the minors, as he hit an incredible .392/.478/.719 in 49 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City. It's likely that this move was made primarily because Lux wasn't able to report to camp until July 10 for undisclosed reasons. There's still a good chance he fills a major role for the Dodgers this season once he's in game shape.