Lux (back) is playing catch and doing fielding drills ahead of Saturday's game against the Padres, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lux is expected to be sidelined until sometime next week, but it's encouraging to see him participating in pregame drills. He's also expected to swing a bat ahead of Saturday's matchup and will likely have a chance to return to the Dodgers' lineup early next week if he feels good following his workout.