Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Stone will start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers played things coy for as long as they could, but it's not official that Stone will make his MLB debut against Philadelphia on Wednesday. The right-hander ranks as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, and he allowed just one over his last two outings while forging a 15:4 K:BB. Stone has three pitches that can miss bats and has shown the ability to command those offerings, but those who are considering using the 24-year-old in fantasy should be aware of the risk that comes from an MLB debut.