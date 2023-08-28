Stone (1-0) earned the win in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Red Sox. He allowed four runs on five hits and zero walks while striking out two over six innings.

Recalled to make his first big-league appearance since July 4, Stone entered in the second and went six innings to earn his first career victory. Stone had allowed 17 earned runs over 12 innings over his previous four appearances but has pitched effectively in Triple-A since his most recent demotion, earning a 2.85 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 15 walks over 41 innings. It remains to be seen if this effort will earn Stone more opportunities moving forward for the Dodgers.