Stone allowed a hit and two walks while striking out five over 3.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Mariners.

Stone was initially expected to be a bulk reliever, but instead finished off the game after strong performances from opener Shelby Miller and Ryan Yarbrough, who went 4.2 innings. This was Stone's first scoreless outing in the majors, and just the second time he's allowed fewer than four runs. He's at a 9.45 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB through 26.2 innings over seven appearances. He may continue to work in some sort of piggyback role with Yarbrough, though Clayton Kershaw's workload is also being managed to close out the regular season. In any case, Stone should next be available to pitch in the latter half of the upcoming week.