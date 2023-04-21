Stone is being considered for a start with the Dodgers next week, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A spot opened up with Michael Grove (groin) landing on the injured list. Stone is just one of the options to fill in, as the Dodgers are also mulling bringing Tony Gonsolin (ankle) back early or skipping the turn. It might not be the best timing for Stone's debut, as he's off to a slow start with Triple-A Oklahoma City with a 7.20 ERA and 12:8 K:BB over 15 innings. However, he remains one of the best pitching prospects in baseball so there would be plenty of intrigue if he does garner the call.