Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Stone "makes the most sense" to replace Dustin May (forearm) in the starting rotation, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Michael Grove (groin) is traveling with the Dodgers, but only on the taxi squad for now, and it sounds like he'll be used in relief if -- or when -- he is activated. Stone racked up 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings in his last start Tuesday at Triple-A Oklahoma City and can comfortably slot into May's spot Monday at Atlanta. May is out for at least a month with a flexor strain, so both Grove and Stone could ultimately get rotation turns. Bobby Miller might eventually be an option as well.