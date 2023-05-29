Stone is expected to be replaced in the Dodgers' rotation by Michael Grove (groin), Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stone has been blasted for 17 runs (16 earned) over 10 innings covering three starts with the Dodgers, most recently getting walloped for seven runs on 10 hits while recording just six outs Sunday versus the Rays. While Stone still appears to have the much brighter future than Grove, it's not a surprise to hear that the latter will be given the next turn in the Dodgers' rotation. Stone, for what it's worth, was still in the big-league clubhouse Monday, although he'll surely be sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City to start rather than be sent to the Dodgers' bullpen.