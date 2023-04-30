The Dodgers are expected to promote Stone from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start against the Phillies on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is considered one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, and while he's posted a 4.74 ERA over 24.2 innings thus far with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he's allowed just one run over his last two outings while registering a 15:4 K:BB. Stone's stuff is good enough for him to find immediate success, but the Phillies will present a challenging first test for the 24-year-old's MLB debut.