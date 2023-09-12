Stone allowed seven runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres.

Stone pitched with a lead for much of his outing, but he let it slip away in the sixth inning. The right-hander was making his first major-league appearance since Aug. 27, but he's now allowed at least four runs in five of his six outings this season. It shakes out as a 10.80 ERA, 2.19 WHIP and 12:9 K:BB through 23.1 innings overall. It's unclear if he'll remain in the majors, though it seems like the Dodgers would fare better with Emmet Sheehan as their fifth starter after Stone's latest disappointing effort.