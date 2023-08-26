Stone will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday to pitch against the Red Sox, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers haven't determined whether Stone will start or follow an opener Sunday, but he will pitch in some fashion against Boston. The 24-year-old righty has allowed 17 runs across 12 innings in four major-league starts this season, but he's put up a 2.85 ERA and 1.02 WHIP since returning to Triple-A in July.