The Dodgers selected Stone's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Phillies in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles already had a spot open on the 40-man roster for Stone, but reliever Alex Vesia was optioned to Oklahoma City to clear room on the 26-man active roster for the 24-year-old righty, who is one of the organization's top pitching prospects. The addition of Stone gives the Dodgers six starters for the time being, but a strong debut outing could earn the rookie a more permanent spot in the rotation, given that Noah Syndergaard is on an expiring contract and has mostly struggled through his first six starts (6.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP in 31.1 innings). Stone's numbers at Triple-A weren't eye-popping (4.74 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 14.3 K-BB% in six starts), though it comes with the caveat that he was pitching in largely hitter-friendly venues in the Pacific Coast League.