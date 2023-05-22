Stone was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City by the Dodgers on Monday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Stone will start Monday in Atlanta and will have an opportunity to prove he should stick around for a while as the Dodgers battle injuries in their rotation. The right-hander struggled in his major-league debut earlier this month and has been up-and-down at OKC, although he pitched better there lately. Stone's upside warrants him being rostered, although it would be wise to keep him on the bench for Monday's outing.

