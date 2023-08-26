Stone will be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Caleb Ferguson in Sunday's game in Boston, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stone made four appearances (three starts) for the Dodgers earlier this season and posted a 12.75 ERA and 3.00 WHIP over 12 innings, but the team will bring him back and see how he fares while working behind an opener. In seven outings with Oklahoma City since the All-Star break, Stone has delivered a 3.34 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB across 35 frames.