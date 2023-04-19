Stone has a 7.20 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB in 15 innings through four starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Given that Stone was as dominant as any pitching prospect in big-league spring training and logged a 1.16 ERA in six starts at Triple-A to close last season, this is a surprisingly poor start to the season. Oddly enough, his worst starts have been the three at home, which is still a hitter-friendly environment, but not as extreme as places like El Paso, Las Vegas or Albuquerque. Stone's best start was April 5 in Las Vegas, where he had five strikeouts in five innings of one-run ball. The changeup, which is Stone's go-to weapon, is a feel pitch, so perhaps he just hasn't had the feel for it early on, but suffice to say he isn't banging down the big-league door just yet.