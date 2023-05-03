Stone did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks over four innings against Philadelphia. He struck out one.

It certainly wasn't the debut Stone would have imagined, but he was spared the loss as the Dodgers overcame a 5-0 deficit to beat the Phillies. Stone featured a fastball that averaged 93 MPH, countered by an 82 MPH changeup that he threw 43 percent of the time. The 24-year-old right-hander should get another shot in the Majors at some point this year, though he'll likely head back to Triple-A for the time being.