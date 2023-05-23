Stone yielded five runs on five hits and five walks over four-plus innings in Monday's win over Atlanta. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Atlanta jumped on Stone early, plating four runs in the first inning. He tossed a few scoreless frames before walking two batters to begin the fifth inning. Stone was charged with one more run after leaving the game. The right-handed rookie has given up nine runs with an ugly 2:7 K:BB through his first two career MLB starts. It's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation.