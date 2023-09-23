Stone (1-1) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Giants.

Stone worked behind opener Caleb Ferguson, who pitched a scoreless inning. Stone ended up getting tagged for home runs by Mike Yastrzemski and Thairo Estrada, which accounted for all three runs on his line. This was the third time in his last four outings that Stone's given up multiple homers. He's at a 9.00 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB through 31 innings over eight appearances (four starts). Stone and Ryan Yarbrough continue to work as a tandem, and they'll likely be available to pitch in the latter half of the Dodgers' four-game series in Colorado next week.