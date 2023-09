Stone will pitch "bulk innings" Sunday against the Mariners, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stone pitched as a traditional starter Monday and struggled across 5.1 innings against San Diego. Manager Dave Roberts' wording suggests that Stone will follow an opener, though it's unclear who will fill that role. Emmet Sheehan was originally projected to start Sunday but could throw a short outing instead with the Dodgers likely monitoring his innings carefully.