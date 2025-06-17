Dreyer will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher in Tuesday's game versus the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Dreyer will draw his fourth opener assignment this season, after he previously allowed a total of four runs over 5.1 innings across his first three times opening a game. The southpaw hasn't been used out of the bullpen since last Wednesday and should be capable of giving the Dodgers anywhere between one and three innings before he exits the contest. Right-hander Matt Sauer is a good bet to serve as a bulk reliever for the Dodgers on Tuesday.