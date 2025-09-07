Dreyer earned the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Orioles, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Dodgers came into the day with a depleted bullpen, thus setting up Dreyer for the save chance. The 26-year-old left-hander would preserve a three-run lead, picking up his third save this season, his first since Aug 15. Dreyer's turned in five straight scoreless innings, striking out eight in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at 2.74 with a 1.06 WHIP and 65 strikeouts across 69 innings this season.