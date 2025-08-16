Dreyer retired the lone batter he faced to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Alexis Diaz put a runner on and got two outs in the ninth inning, but Dreyer finished off the game by getting Ryan O'Hearn on a flyout. All of the Dodgers' other top closing candidates had pitched in the seventh and eighth frames, allowing Dreyer to collect his second save of the season. He's added nine holds while maintaining a 2.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 54:20 K:BB over 59.1 innings. The Dodgers' bullpen is a full-blown closer committee currently and will likely stay that way at least until Tanner Scott (elbow) or Kirby Yates (back) can return.