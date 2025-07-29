Dreyer recorded one out to pick up the save in Monday's 5-2 win at Cincinnati.

After veteran right-hander Blake Treinen struggled with a four-run lead, allowing one run on two hits and two walks, Dreyer relieved him and entered with the bases loaded. The rookie southpaw induced a Matt McLain groundout on his third pitch to notch his first big-league save. This save marks an anomaly for Dreyer, who is unlikely to garner many future save chances. The 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.91 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 51:20 K:BB across 52.2 frames this season.