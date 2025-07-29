Dodgers' Jack Dreyer: Tallies one-out save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dreyer recorded one out to pick up the save in Monday's 5-2 win at Cincinnati.
After veteran right-hander Blake Treinen struggled with a four-run lead, allowing one run on two hits and two walks, Dreyer relieved him and entered with the bases loaded. The rookie southpaw induced a Matt McLain groundout on his third pitch to notch his first big-league save. This save marks an anomaly for Dreyer, who is unlikely to garner many future save chances. The 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.91 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 51:20 K:BB across 52.2 frames this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Jack Dreyer: Will open in Colorado on Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Jack Dreyer: Opening Tuesday's contest•
-
Dodgers' Jack Dreyer: Takes loss as opener•
-
Dodgers' Jack Dreyer: Will be opening pitcher Monday•
-
Dodgers' Jack Dreyer: Serving as opener Monday•
-
Dodgers' Jack Dreyer: Mows down Phillies in relief•