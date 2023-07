Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Marisnick (hamstring) will likely be placed on the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Marisnick was pulled from Tuesday's game against Baltimore with left hamstring tightness. Roberts said Marisnick heard a pop, and the 32-year-old outfielder is scheduled to receive an MRI on Wednesday. More details will emerge after the MRI results come back, but it seems Marisnick will be out for a while.