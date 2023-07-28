The White Sox traded Kelly and Lance Lynn to the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for Trayce Thompson (oblique), Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Kelly spent three seasons with the Dodgers between 2019 and 2021, recording a 3.59 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through 105.1 innings. His numbers this season haven't quite been at the same level, but the Dodgers have developed a reputation for getting the most out of veteran pitchers. That being said, Kelly likely won't see nearly as many high-leverage situations with his new club as he did with the White Sox.