Kelly (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Kelly landed on the injured list Sunday due to inflammation in his right forearm and is set to resume throwing off a mound after nearly a week. Kelly will still have to remain out for at least another week following his bullpen session Friday, but how he feels afterwards could provide a clearer picture on whether he'll be able to come back after a minimum stay.