Kelly (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Friday and progress to a simulated game Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kelly was reportedly battling forearm discomfort during his bullpen session Friday, but was able to throw another session Tuesday with no issues. The Dodgers will determine Kelly's next steps based on his performance following Tuesday's sim game, and there is still a good chance the veteran reliever is able to return before the end of the regular season.