Kelly landed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation Monday.
The Dodgers were already likely to be without Kelly for some time, as the hearing on his appeal of the eight-game suspension he was handed for throwing near the heads of a pair of Astros' hitters back in late July is scheduled to happen Monday. He'll now also miss an unspecified amount of time due to injury as well. He'll be eligible to return next Wednesday, as the move was made retroactive to Sunday, though it's not clear if he's expected to do so.