DeLuca (hamstring) was activated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

DeLuca has been sidelined for slightly over a month with a right hamstring strain. He tallied two homers and one stolen base across 45 big-league plate appearances prior to going down, though his primary contribution to the Dodgers was his excellent defense. DeLuca could be called up again prior to the close of the regular season, though his playing time would likely be sporadic.