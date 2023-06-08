DeLuca went 0-for-2 with a walk in a loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

DeLuca started in center field in his first big-league game after getting called up Sunday. He lined out in each of his first two plate appearances and drew a walk in his third before David Peralta pinch hit for him in the ninth. DeLuca will likely fill the reserve outfielder role previously handled by Trayce Thompson (oblique) before the latter went on the IL. That likely means DeLuca will see only occasional starts, and he is in fact out of the lineup for Thursday's early contest against the Reds.