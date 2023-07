DeLuca hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Pirates.

DeLuca gave the Dodgers a 7-6 lead in the eighth inning with his first major-league homer, but the Pirates rallied back in the ninth. Playing time remains sparse for DeLuca, who has served as outfield depth since his June 4 recall to the majors. He's batting .259 (7-for-27) with three RBI, a stolen base, four runs scored and a double over 30 plate appearances.