DeLuca will have his contract selected by the Dodgers from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

With Trayce Thompson (oblique) heading to the 10-day injured list, the Dodgers will bring up one of their top outfield prospects to take his place on the 26-man active roster. The 24-year-old has hit .292 with 14 homers and 12 stolen bases in 195 at-bats split between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. DeLuca could see playing time against left-handed pitching with Thompson on the shelf, but he's more of a long-term play than one who is likely to provide fantasy fireworks in his first taste of MLB action.