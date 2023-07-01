Urias (hamstring) was activated off the injured list Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against the Royals.

Urias has been out since mid-May with a strained hamstring, but he's good to go after just one rehab start. He wasn't at his best prior to the injury, recording a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts, but his 23.3 percent strikeout rate didn't trail his career 24.3 percent mark by much while his 4.8 percent walk rate is a career best. His 2.28 HR/9 was the main problem, but if he can keep the ball in the yard going forward, he could get back to his old self.