Urias (hamstring) is slated to throw a bullpen session this weekend in Tampa Bay, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that he's "hopeful" Urias will rejoin the rotation in early June against the Yankees when first eligible. The veteran left-hander landed on the injured list over the weekend following a poor start in St. Louis, but it sounds like he won't miss much time if he progresses as hoped.