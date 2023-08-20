Urias (11-6) gave up one run on five hits and struck out five over seven innings to earn the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Marlins.

Urias gave up a first-inning solo home run to Josh Bell and then clamped down for his third straight quality start. Over his last five outings, Urias has given up just seven runs in 31 innings with a 32:4 K:BB in that span. The southpaw trimmed his ERA to 4.15 with a 1.09 WHIP and 104:21 K:BB over 106.1 innings this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Boston.