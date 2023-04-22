Urias (3-2) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in a 13-0 rout at the hands of the Cubs. He struck out four.

The southpaw had trouble hitting his spots, throwing 52 of 86 pitches for strikes but getting hit hard when he was in the strike zone as five of the seven hits off Urias went for extra bases, including homers by Cody Bellinger and Trey Mancini. It's the first time in five outings Urias hasn't been able to pitch into the sixth inning, and he'll carry a 3.33 ERA and 30:5 K:BB through 27 innings into his next start, likely to come next week in Pittsburgh.