Urias moved to 2-0 after shutting out the Rockies over six frames in Tuesday's 5-2 victory. He struck out six and scattered five hits while walking none in the 87-pitch start.

The Dodgers have been conservative with Urias' workloads in his first two outings of the season, but he's still managed to deliver quality starts while capturing wins and recording exactly six punchouts on both occasions. The 26-year-old lefty endured some early trouble by putting runners on in each of the first three frames and even loading the bases with no outs in the top of the third, but he worked his way out of that jam and retired the final 11 hitters he faced on the night.