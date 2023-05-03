Urias (4-3) earned the win Tuesday over the Phillies. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings.

Urias' lone blemish was a solo home run to former teammate Trea Turner in the fourth inning. The Dodgers provided plenty of support for their starter, and Urias responded with his longest -- and arguably best -- start of the season. He snapped a three-game losing streak and now owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 45:8 K:BB through 39.2 innings across seven starts this year. The southpaw is projected for a road start in Milwaukee next week.