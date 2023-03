Urias will be on the mound for Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Urias will toe the rubber in the Dodgers' season-opener in Arizona. The right-hander has seemingly supplanted Clayton Kershaw as the marquee starter in Los Angeles' rotation and he'll look to try and match the remarkable 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP he produced in 2022.